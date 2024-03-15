 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Re-Sign Tanner Hudson

Mar 15, 2024 at 10:58 AM
tanner hudson web

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

Hudson, a fifth-year player out of Southern Arkansas University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He spent time with the Buccaneers (2018-20), San Francisco ('21) and N.Y. Giants ('22), before joining the Bengals' practice squad late in the '22 season. He played in 12 games for Cincinnati in 2023 (one start) and caught 39 passes for 352 yards and one TD.

Related Content

news

Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

The Bengals today signed free agent S Vonn Bell to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Sign Zack Moss

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent HB Zack Moss to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
news

Bengals Sign Geno Stone

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Geno Stone to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
news

Bengals Sign Mike Gesicki

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Trade Joe Mixon To Houston

The Bengals today have agreed to trade HB Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Nick Scott Released

The Bengals today released S Nick Scott.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals today re-signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

The Bengals today re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

The Bengals today re-signed HB Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Ford

 The Bengals today re-signed G Cody Ford to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Extend Tender Offers to Browning, Adomitis

The Bengals today announced that LS Cal Adomitis and QB Jake Browning have been issued tenders which assure the team will retain their exclusive rights for the 2024 season. 
Advertising