Bengals Re-Sign Tanner Hudson

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
Hudson, a fifth-year player out of Southern Arkansas University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He spent time with the Buccaneers (2018-20), San Francisco ('21) and N.Y. Giants ('22), before joining the Bengals' practice squad late in the '22 season. He played in 12 games for Cincinnati in 2023 (one start) and caught 39 passes for 352 yards and one TD.