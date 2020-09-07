Bengals Re-Sign McTyer, Place Waynes on Reserve/Injured

The Bengals today re-signed CB Torry McTyer to the active roster, and placed CB Trae Waynes on the Reserve/Injured list.
McTyer, a fourth-year player out of Nevada-Las Vegas, was with Cincinnati throughout training camp before being waived on Saturday. He originally was a college free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, and later spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. The Bengals signed him off the Chiefs' practice squad on Sept. 2 last season, and he went on to play in five games for Cincinnati, with two tackles.
Waynes, a sixth-year player out of Michigan State, signed with the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent on March 26, after spending his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He suffered a pectoral injury on Aug. 9.