 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Re-Sign McTyer, Place Waynes on Reserve/Injured

Sep 07, 2020 at 11:10 AM
191013-McTyer-Torry_coverage
Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Torry McTyer (20) drops into coverage during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday October 13, 2019 in Baltimore. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

The Bengals today re-signed CB Torry McTyer to the active roster, and placed CB Trae Waynes on the Reserve/Injured list.

McTyer, a fourth-year player out of Nevada-Las Vegas, was with Cincinnati throughout training camp before being waived on Saturday. He originally was a college free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, and later spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. The Bengals signed him off the Chiefs' practice squad on Sept. 2 last season, and he went on to play in five games for Cincinnati, with two tackles.

Waynes, a sixth-year player out of Michigan State, signed with the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent on March 26, after spending his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He suffered a pectoral injury on Aug. 9.

Related Content

news

Campbell's Chunky Donates 25,000 Products to Freestore Foodback

This season, Campbell's Chunky donated 1,000 products for each sack recorded by the Bengals defense, up to 25,000 products. The defense answered the call in 2023, totaling 44 sacks.
news

Quick Hits: Bengals Grading Small School Players With Big Dreams At Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. _ We are on the prowl this week at the Senior Bowl looking for the next Andrei Iosivas and we ask Dylan Laube, the bed-and-breakfast version of Christian McCaffrey, if he's the guy.
news

Quick Hits: Senior Bowl Displays Big Men And One Has a Bengals Mentor

MOBILE, Ala. _ There's an interesting mix of potential right tackles gathered here at the Senior Bowl. One even has a Bengal as a mentor. As Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin says about the big guys, don't lose sight of them on your draft board.
news

Bengals, Villa Madonna, and Campbell's Chunky Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

The Cincinnati Bengals teamed up with Villa Madonna Academy and Campbell's Chunky to host a "Souper Bowl" pep rally.
Advertising