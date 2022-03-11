Bengals Re-Sign Bachie

The Bengals today re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
Bachie, a third-year player out of Michigan State University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Saints in 2020. He spent time with New Orleans and Philadelphia before joining Cincinnati on waivers last May. He played in nine regular-season games (two starts) for Cincinnati in 2021 and had 28 tackles and a PD on defense, along with two tackles on special teams. He suffered a season-ending left knee injury on Dec. 19 at Denver, and spent the remainder of the regular season and playoffs on Reserve/Injured.
Bachie had been due to become an unsigned exclusive rights player on March 16.