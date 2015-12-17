Bengals Playoff Tickets On Sale to Public Saturday

*At this time, tickets will be available only for the potential first home game of the playoffs, which could be either a Wild Card round or a Divisional round game. Tickets will be sold at the Divisional round price; and should the Bengals host a Wild Card game rather than a Divisional game, a refund for the difference will be automatically credited to the card used for payment after the game has been played. Should the Bengals not play either a Wild Card or Divisional round game at home, the entire payment will be automatically credited back to the card used for payment. *