Bengals Players Thrill Hosting Youth Football Camps

Whether it is a chance to give back to their communities or teach the game of football, numerous Bengals players host youth football camps as a way to connect with kids.
The camps and activities promise a fun environment to teach young athletes proper playing technique at all skill levels and emphasize the values of football.
Below are some of the highlights.
A.J. Green held his annual youth football @ProCamps today at Sycamore High School. It’s always great seeing the guys give back and interacting with the next generation of players. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/GZxgzkCEXD— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) June 7, 2019
WATCH @Joe_MainMixon out here having a ball with these little campers today, you can clearly see his undying love for the game of FOOTBALL, the TD celebrations are priceless @ProCamps @WLWT #Bengals pic.twitter.com/GHLAUfL5Mf— Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) June 8, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Inaugural camp ✅ Thanks to everybody who came out for the support
A post shared by Sam Hubbard (@sam_hubbard_) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank You To Everyone involved. That made 8th annual Youth Football And Cheer Camp another success! No way I would be able to do it with out the help of my family, volunteers, sponsors, friends, and my community’s support! Promise more is coming, something long term on the educational side.😏 📸 @visualizefilms
A post shared by Carlos Dunlap (@employee96) on
Thank you @nflpa and the Player Camp partners for allowing me to be a part of the 2019 NFLPA Player Camp program. Looking forward to a great event! pic.twitter.com/TLAK2YsEkS— Jeff Driskel (@jeffdriskel) June 4, 2019
Couple pics from @PB_Number2 free youth football and cheer camp at Northwest HS. In addition to the physical skills, his foundation is placing a focus on mental wellness in 2019 and beyond. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/3PK5JFdb6p— Keenan Singleton (@KJMSingleton) May 25, 2019
Thank you @NFLPA and the 2019 player camp sponsors for supporting my youth football camp this summer. Come to my camp this summer to win special gifts and prizes pic.twitter.com/PVf6uocJPw— Savitar (@WatchJRoss) June 2, 2019
Forest Hill standout @TrynaBeGreat_99 went back to his alma mater to host his 2nd annual football camp for younger athletes.— Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) June 23, 2019
His camp also focused on leadership, something he said is more important than the football drills. https://t.co/buuG5pyKh9 pic.twitter.com/61shXvCIjE
Current @Bengals DB, and former @CalvaryCavs, @ItsBWilson_ held his inaugural youth football camp on Friday.— Brad Cesak (@bradcesak) June 23, 2019
STORY: https://t.co/kHvZILEuTX pic.twitter.com/yavT4u9UlT