Bengals Player Moves: Signed Nathan Gilliam, Waived Carson Wells

The Bengals today signed free agent G Nathan Gilliam and waived LB Carson Wells.
Gilliam (6-5, 300), a first-year player out of Wake Forest University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He was on the Chargers' practice squad for the entire 2020 season and then spent time on both the Chargers' and Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squads in '21. Gilliam spent the 2022 offseason with Pittsburgh and played in the Steelers' first preseason game.
Wells, a rookie out of Colorado, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.