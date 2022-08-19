Bengals Player Moves: Signed Nathan Gilliam, Waived Carson Wells

Gilliam (6-5, 300), a first-year player out of Wake Forest University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He was on the Chargers' practice squad for the entire 2020 season and then spent time on both the Chargers' and Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squads in '21. Gilliam spent the 2022 offseason with Pittsburgh and played in the Steelers' first preseason game.