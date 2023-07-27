Bengals Partner With That's So Sweet

That's So Sweet!, a Cincinnati bakery providing high-quality baked treats for people with sweet cravings, is now the Official Cookie of the Cincinnati Bengals.

That's So Sweet!'s famous chocolate chip cookies, Reese's Pieces cookies, pecan pie bars and more will be sold throughout Paycor Stadium. In addition, That's So Sweet! will offer sweet deals and giveaways throughout the season for fans to celebrate.

That's So Sweet's products are baked daily using ingredients that deliver a unique homemade taste and texture that reminds you of home. The brand is dedicated to building bonds and showing up for the people who matter the most through sweet treats, including cookies, brownies, bars, cakes and so much more.

"As a local bakery dedicated to serving others with the best desserts around, we're excited for the opportunity to deliver treats that fans will love," said Nancy Aichholz, That's So Sweet! owner and founder. "We're grateful for the opportunity to team up with the Bengals, and we look forward to sharing our sweet treats with Who Dey Nation this season."

"The Cincinnati Bengals are proud to partner with That's So Sweet! to serve Bengals fans these new, fresh and delicious treats this season at Paycor Stadium," said Chris Ryan, Bengals Senior Corporate Sales Manager. "That's So Sweet! is a well-known and well-loved Cincinnati bakery, and at the Bengals, we value our relationships with local businesses who are dedicated to serving our amazing fans."

Located in Montgomery (10796 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242), fans can stop by That's So Sweet! for delicious dessert packages, including football-themed decorated cookies, the perfect tailgate treat ahead of gamedays. Guests can enjoy an array of sweet treats, including their famous Ooey Gooey Cookies, cooked three-fourths of the way through and kept warm for those soft cookie-lovers.