Bengals Partner With Local Brand Canvus Cocktails

Newly launched local Cincinnati brand, Canvus Cocktails, a premium canned cocktail from the founders of Boone County Distilling, is proud to announce its commitment to become the Official Canned Cocktail of the Cincinnati Bengals, bringing a variety of bourbon and vodka based canned cocktails for fans to enjoy on gameday.

"As a longtime fan and member of the community, we thought what better way to launch Canvus Cocktails than with the Cincinnati Bengals," said Canvas Cocktails Co-Founder Mike Wells. "Canvus is a champion of creators, with each of the cans showcasing original artwork from regional artists. We are excited to share their talents and our refreshing, flavor filled cocktails with the fans."

Created with real spirits and real juices, Canvus Cocktails invoke premium craft cocktail style and creativity, while being delicious, easy to drink and refreshing. Canvus comes in four flavors, two Bourbon based – Bourbon Mule and Bourbon Lemon Spice – and two vodka based – Raspberry Lemonade and Cucumber Jalapeno. All flavors are 8% ABV.

As part of the partnership, Canvus Cocktails will create a commemorative can design to support the Bengals' new white helmet. The limited-edition cans will be available in Paycor Stadium and market wide starting with the White Bengal game on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 29.

"We are excited to partner with Canvus Cocktails and look forward to launching the White Bengal commemorative can this September," said Bengals Director of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Holmes. "We believe our fans will love the design and enjoy the product both in and out of Paycor Stadium for years to come."

"The White Bengal game is one of the most anticipated games of the season, and we want all Bengals fans to be watching with one of the limited-edition Canvus White Bengal cans," said Wells.

The highly sought-after commemorative cans will feature artwork from local Cincinnati artists and will be available in a variety 8-pack with 12oz slim cans, available exclusively in the Bengals home marketing area starting on Sept. 29.

On gameday, fans 21+ can expect interactive in-stadium and on-site activations all season long, featuring a standalone bar near the Ruler of The Jungle presentation stage. Canvus Cocktails will be sold throughout Paycor Stadium, offering fans refreshing real spirt-based drinks all season long.

The creator-focused canned cocktail brand will also present the Bengals' Official Game Poster series, where Canvus will select local artists to create a uniquely themed poster for each home game.

Canvus Cocktails is distributed by Heidelberg Distributing, Co and is currently available throughout Ohio and Kentucky. For inquiries for sale please call: 513-421-5000.

About Canvus Cocktails

Recently launched, Canvus is a new ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand empowering creators of all kinds. Each can features original art from regional artists, designed to show off the artist's style and complement each can's flavor.

Canvus Cocktails launched with four unique cocktails, all of which will be available on gameday:

Bourbon Mule - Smoky bourbon. Fizzy Ginger Beer. A slight hint of freshly squeezed limes. Transport your party back to 1940's Hollywood with this one. Copper Mug not included.

Bourbon Lemon Spice - Lemon zest mixed with warming spices simmered together with woodsy notes. This is what happens when a speakeasy makes love with a holiday party.

Cucumber Jalapeno - Refreshingly spicy. This vodka based cocktail is made with Cucumber to quench your thirst and a hint of heat to make your head tilt ever-so-slightly.

Raspberry Lemonade - Tart and sweet, but not enough to make your face pucker. Made with vodka and real juice, your neighborhood lemonade stand certainly isn't selling anything like this.

For More Information:

Instagram: @drinkcanvus