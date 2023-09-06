Bengals Partner With Greater Cincinnati's #1 Homebuilder Fischer Homes

Sep 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Fischer Homes has been named the official homebuilder of the Cincinnati Bengals. The partnership merges two Cincinnati institutions, celebrating the best of local craftsmanship and sportsmanship.

Fischer Homes' 40+ year legacy of building homes that blend innovative designs with top-tier execution has earned them a reputation as one of the most trusted homebuilders in the nation. This partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with deep roots and a devoted fanbase, is a natural fit.

"Fischer Homes and the Cincinnati Bengals share a passion and commitment to putting winning teams on the field," said Fischer Homes CEO Tim McMahon. "We are honored to be serving as the Official Homebuilder of the Cincinnati Bengals and look forward to further enhancing the Greater Cincinnati community that we love."

The collaboration between Fischer Homes and the Cincinnati Bengals will bring exciting promotions and opportunities, including their new campaign, "Who Dey at Home." In this video series, both fanbases will get an inside glimpse of what life in a Fischer Home looks like through the perspective of the Cincinnati Bengals mascot, Who Dey.

"We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Fischer Homes and to highlight our shared passion for excellence, innovation and community," said Bengals Chief Partnership Officer Lacy Ekert.

Further details of the collaboration will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

ABOUT FISCHER HOMES 

Founded in 1980, Fischer Homes has grown to build over 36,000 homes and employs 700 Associates. Recognized as the 30th largest builder in the U.S., the company now has more than 200 new home communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, and Missouri. Their beautifully designed homes offer choices for people in all stages of life and range in price from the $200s to over $1 million. To learn more about new Fischer Homes communities, visit fischerhomes.com.

