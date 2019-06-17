Bengals Open 2019 Training Camp in Dayton on July 27

Jun 17, 2019 at 09:55 AM
190606-helmet_OTAs

The Zac Taylor era officially kicks off as Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, opens on Saturday, July 27 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. This is the first of 11 Bengals practices that are free and open to the public, with the remaining practices taking place in Cincinnati. The full training camp schedule will be released on Tuesday.

To celebrate the NFL's 100th season, the League is honoring Dayton as one of its 13 Original Towns by partnering with the Bengals to host their first training camp practice of the season in Dayton. The first-ever NFL game was played in Dayton in 1920, featuring the Dayton Triangles and Columbus Panhandles – two of the League's original 14 teams. NFL Network will air live coverage of the practice from Dayton to pay homage to the historic city in NFL history and the League's centennial season. In addition, the city of Dayton and the NFL are collaborating to build a turf field in the area to celebrate the city's role as an Original Town and leave a lasting impact for years to come.

"There have always been great Bengals fans in the Dayton area," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. "The Bengals are excited to get back to Dayton for a special practice opening the Zac Taylor era, kicking off the 2019 season and recognizing the history of the NFL and the first game played in Dayton at Triangle Park."

Gates at Welcome Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. and admission is free at the 11,000-seat stadium. Players and coaches will start taking the field shortly after 2 p.m. with practice scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. At the conclusion of practice (estimated 3:30 p.m.), players will be available for an autograph session.

Welcome Stadium is located next to the University of Dayton Arena just over one mile from UD's campus. Parking will be available for $5. Stadium concession stands will be open during practice and Bengals merchandise and tickets will be available for purchase.

