Bengals Offense Studying Chemistry

"We had multiple people on that play," Callahan said. "The play that we called had a bunch of different matchups. We had press corner on Damion and Ryan decided to take that matchup. And Damion won. But the safety made a play over the top fast. Probably the ball had to get out a little quicker on that one if he was really going to aggressively take that. No fault on the decision on that particular point, and TB was open as well as Gio (Bernard)."

Boyd was surprised they didn't move him to the outside Sunday more often, since it's easier to double an inside receiver.

Callahan worked with the great offensive mind Tom Moore in Denver and when Moore was re-united with Peyton Manning out there, he never forgot Moore's advice: "In times of crisis, think players not plays."

"We believe in that. It's easier said than done," Callahan said. "We try to move TB around the formation and get him into spots where he can get the ball. We try to do that with Eifert. We try to find ways to get our best players in the best spots. TB by trade is a slot receiver. He's inside a lot. It's easy to take away a slot receiver sometimes. So we were forced to move him around. And we did that a couple of times in this past game."

And that's where question of chemistry comes in and how long it takes for people to get it. It took Dalton a full two seasons to find it with Boyd that night in Baltimore. After one training camp, Dalton had it with A.J. Green. How long for Finley and his receivers with six games left to decide what course to take a franchise? Green looms on the sidelines, but he didn't catch a ball from Finley until two weeks ago.

"I don't think it's going to take very long because at the level I'm bringing, I believe I can open any one on coverage across the board with anyone," Boyd said. "All you have to do is read the defense and I'll make the play for him."