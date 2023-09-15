Sunday's Hot Spots: Bengals-OBJ Renew Super Bowl Past; Coping With Lamar; Tee Higgins' Big Bounce-Backs; Bengals DL Vs. Ravens OL; Quote Of Week

Andrews has been big against the Bengals with six touchdowns in nine games. Flowers, the quicksilver first-rounder from Boston College, had nine catches in the opener for 78 yards, five of them going for first downs.

Scott has taken note.

The way they use 4 (Flowers) reminds me how the Rams use Tutu Atwell," Scott said. "The jets, and the screens, and the motions. Try to get him in space and tear the top off. But on a down-to-down basis, I think OBJ is the guy."

LAMAR RETURNS: The last time Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played a game in Paycor Stadium, it was the 2020 finale and the last Bengals game played by long-time franchise performers A.J. Green and Giovani Bernard. Both are retired and will be here Sunday, Green as Ruler of the Jungle and Bernard as the Sports USA radio analyst.

The Bengals defense that gave up 525 yards that day no longer exists. Only Sam Hubbard and Germaine Pratt are back in the starting lineup. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who had 72 of his 160 yards on one run that day, tore his Achilles last week. In the two games they've played Jackon in Baltimore since that day, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's revamped defense has played Jackson pretty well with a cautious rush that hems in the pocket while flashing varying coverages.

Last year they held the Ravens to 19 points but got beat by two as Jackson could complete only 19 of 32 passes for 174 yards while running for just 58 yards. In the Bengals' 2021 win in Baltimore, Jackson ran for 88 yards, but he was held to under 50 percent passing (15 of 31) and sacked five times.

Now that defense is in its third year and Jackson is in the second game of a new system. He didn't throw a touchdown pass last Sunday against the Texans and he rushed for just 38 yards, but he also hit 77 percent of his 22 passes.

"They spread the ball around. These are the best weapons he's had his whole career," Hilton said. "They're loosening it up, throwing it around more. He's a good passer. I think that' part of his that gets slept on. We want to keep him in the pocket and make him read coverages and make throw it into tight windows. Can't let him sit back there and get comfortable."

Like they play Patrick Mahomes?

"In a sense," Hilton said. "Different quarterbacks. Both throw the ball well. Disguise coverages. Make him hold the ball an extra second so the rush gets there."

Jackson, the other Baltimore quarterback who came out of Louisville, knows full well the last two AFC North titles have been decided with him sidelined.

"It just happens to happen every time we play them. We have a lot of injuries or key guys go down versus them, but it's no excuses," Jackson said. "Going back to Cincinnati, it's a great atmosphere (and) great crowd. I have some of the Louisville guys in the area, so it's great support from the Ravens fan base in Louisville. It's great to be there."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: Former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Sunday's Ruler of the Jungle, on the old John Harbaugh quote "Maybe we'll cover him once before he retires":