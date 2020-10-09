Bengals Notebook: T.J. To T.B.: You Can Break Record; Ravens No. 6 Rush Defense Gears Up To Stop Mixon; Defense Looking At Every Way To Stop Lamar; Geno Remains Limited

"They're doing a nice job at getting rid of the ball quicker," Martindale said. "And what they did was, they came with a more balanced attack of running the football and throwing the football, because the game stayed close throughout the game. So, there are a series of events of each game, and that was just that series of events combined there – accumulated – with that game between Jacksonville and Cincinnati. So, yes, I think that you can say that within one game, they've gotten better, because they were able to run the football."

In Baltimore, Martindale is seen as sort of a guru when it comes to identifying college quarterbacks in the draft. He's right there with Burrow.

"He's the first pick of the draft, and he's playing that way. He's making all the right reads," Martindale said. "You can tell he's coached well, and he's doing some things that, normally, guys don't do … He's doing a nice job of running that offense, and he's got a lot of talent to work with [in] that offense – from the running back position, to all the wide receivers – and he's using it well."

DEFENSIVE SHUFFLE: It looks like the Bengals will indeed face Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Sunday, but whether they'll have defensive tackle Geno Atkins for the first time this season still seems to be up in the air after the Bengals practiced Thursday in Paul Brown Stadium.

According to CBS, Jackson (knee) is expected to play even though he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Atkins (shoulder) looked like he had a robust round of individual drills, but he has been doing individuals for the last week and has been categorized as limited.

It looks like Jackson is apparently going to see Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap primarily on third down, which appears to indicate they're changing their approach to playing him.