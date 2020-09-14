Bengals Notebook: Green Says He Was In For Win, but Burrow Is 'Unbelievable'; Bullock's Tying Kick Denied By Injury; Jonah Settles In; Defense Kept Them In It

BULLOCK HURTS CALF: Bullock's left calf did what the Bengals offense couldn't do. As Bullock went to kick the tying 31-yard field goal with seven seconds left, he sliced it right when he couldn't bring his kicking leg through while the other calf "grabbed," he said.

When Bullock put the Bengals up, 13-6, with a 43 yard field goal with 1:32 left in the third quarter, he had just passed Shayne Graham as the most accurate kicker in Bengals history with an 87 percentage. Now he's back in second place after suffering just the second miss of his career on a last kick (the Bengals lost when he missed one in Houston on Christmas Eve, 2016) and the Bengals never got to overtime.

But in one of the classier acts you'll see, Bullock met the media in the team's first-ever post-game Zoom.

"I don't have anything to hide from. I'm here," Bullock said. "I've played for a long time. This is part of my job as well as communicating with you guys. I wish I had a better answer for what transpired. For whatever reason a calf grabbed and affected the play."

But whether he can go to Cleveland for Thursday night's game is still an open question. He said he'll get re-evaluated Monday.

He was devastated. He says he's never had any kind of an injury history and he didn't feel this coming on. He had just kicked a 50-yarder and 43-yarder and warming on the sideline for this one.

"Once I started the actual process of the kick, that was when it just kind of locked up on me and grabbed," Bullock said. "My teammates were good to me. I think everybody was disappointed. Nobody was more disappointed than I was. That's a kick I expect to make regardless. It's a freak situation, really frustrated and disappointed. That's how that transpired.

"It started as I kind of started the whole process of the kick, just kind of pushing forward and it just grabbed, preventing me from being able to pull through."

JOE D: Burrow gave himself a D and it wasn't for debut. He pointed to his overthrow of a wide open Green for what would have been a 31-yard touchdown on the first series of the second half and his interception off an ill-advised shovel pass with 5:13 left and the Bengals already in field goal position to tie it. Instead of going to running back Giovani Bernard on a screen at the Chargers 23, he tossed it right into the arms of Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III.

"I can't miss that throw to A.J. A high schooler can make that throw," Burrow said. "And I can't throw the ball right to Melvin Ingram when we're in scoring range, so it was a tough way to lose."

Burrow said he saw Ingram all the way, too.

"It was just a bad shovel," he said.

The draft's overall No. 1 pick didn't go easy on himself. A few snaps before the overthrow to Green, it looked like he dropped a dime on wide-open wide receiver John Ross, but it appeared to go right over his shoulder and through Ross's hands.

Burrow says no.

"The way I see it, I overthrew him. I've got to put it on his chest," Burrow said. "I'll watch the film and see what happened, but I've got to make a better throw."

And Burrow shrugged at the call on Green and pointed at himself.