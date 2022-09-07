Bengals Launch Premium Napa Valley Wine Club and Brand

The Cincinnati Bengals today announced the launch of Bold Stripes Club, a wine subscription service featuring the team, its history and the city of Cincinnati in a series of premium handcrafted wines under the brand name Bold Stripes Napa Valley. The subscription club and wine brand were developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California, Napa Valley.

Bold Stripes Napa Valley offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the past, present and future of the Bengals with family and friends. Cheers to the great people of Cincinnati, loyal Bengals fans and those who dare to be bold.

Bold Stripes Club membership will feature two shipments of premium wine per year of three or six bottles as well as the option to add additional wines based on club seniority. Club members will also gain discounted access to replenish their cellars and send special wooden box gift sets to family, friends and colleagues. Each bottle will tell the story of an aspect of the team and its history or honor unique qualities, culture, traditions or locations in Cincinnati.

"I am proud to be part of the historic Bengals franchise and to call Cincinnati home. Football and wine are two experiences that bring people together," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Director of Strategy and Engagement of the Cincinnati Bengals. "Bold Stripes Napa Valley wines pay tribute to my great grandfather and the everlasting impact Paul Brown had on the game of football while creating a new opportunity for fans, family and partners to celebrate the Bengals today and into the future."

A total collection of six varietals have been developed and will be released each season in two shipments. The inaugural and first release of wine will arrive October/November 2022, with the second scheduled to arrive in time for the 2023 NFL Draft. Each shipment will arrive in a keepsake fire-branded Cincinnati Bengals wooden wine crate.

Those who enroll in membership early will establish seniority and have opportunities to purchase limited production wines and attend future private events in Cincinnati and at Fairwinds Estate Winery in Napa Valley. To receive new release shipments and purchase additional bottles and gift sets at club prices, fans must be a member of the Bold Stripes Club.

The first three wines of the inaugural shipment will include:

Playbook : A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend.

: A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend. White Bengal : An elegant and approachable Russian River Valley Chardonnay.

: An elegant and approachable Russian River Valley Chardonnay. Offensive Brut: A Napa Valley sparkling Brut made in the traditional champagne method.

"It is an honor to be working with the ownership of the Bengals to bring Bold Stripes Napa Valley to the Queen City," said Brandon Chaney, Proprietor and CEO of Fairwinds Estate Winery. "These special wines are handcrafted with the same level of precision, tenacity, excellence and attention to detail that Paul Brown approached the game we all love."