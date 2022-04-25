Bengals Mourn First Player John Stofa

"We wanted a veteran quarterback that could play. Someone who had some experience," Mike Brown said. "He did what we hoped. He had moments where he was really pretty good."

They finished 3-11, but lifelong friendships were built on a team that became a cornerstone of their adopted city. When the Bengals won the 1970 AFC Central with that corps of players, they were regarded as the most successful expansion team in sports history.

And the pass to Trumpy was not only the Bengals' first touchdown throw, but it became a 50-year plus gag for the tandem. Trumpy would kid Stofa about throwing it three yards and he did the rest. Stofa would respond that Trumpy never ran that far in his life. The wives of Stofa, Wyche, Trumpy and Mike Brown are friends to this day.

"They were all close," Stofa told Bengals.com. "Talk about building a chemistry. That was a good start with it. People feel a part of it and you make friends and you want to do it together. I think one of the reasons the Bengals had early success was getting the right people on board, the right chemistry …. And that's not easy to do. It's the players that make it work."

Katie and John Stofa felt so comfortable that except for a spate of about 15 years in Columbus, Ohio, Cincinnati has been home for them and their grandchildren while he worked in insurance. And that included in the early 1970s, when Stofa had another stint in Miami as well as the World Football League.

"Cincinnati is a great town," Stofa said in 2017. "Our children were born here. They made a lot of friends and we made a lot friends here. We built our home here. When I was playing, we'd come back in the offseason."

The hometown quarterback did have a brush with Hollywood even before he became a Bengal. While Stofa was in Miami, word came to him that the people making the movie "Paper Lion," hoped he could spend time with the star, an up-and-coming actor named Alan Alda.

Alda portrayed George Plimpton's chaotic training camp adventures with the Detroit Lions while writing a book on trying to play quarterback and Stofa was signed up to help Alda with the fundamentals. He recalled they gave him a few lines and when the film came out in 1968, it turned out to be one of the films Paul Brown liked to show his team the night before a game.

"OK guys, be ready. There I am," is what Stofa said he told his mates before his "brief," appearance. "You know how it is. I was harassed a little bit, but it was all in fun."

Stofa said his character didn't have a name and it looks like he didn't get a cast credit.

"I was just one of the backup quarterbacks that was nameless," Stofa said.

Not in the production Paul Brown created, where he'll always be a leading man.