Bengals Make Four Player Moves Ahead Of Week 4 Matchup Versus Jacksonville

The Bengals today made the following player moves:

Signed G Alex Redmond from the practice squad. Redmond (6-5, 320), a fourth-year player out of UCLA, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2016. He has played in 23 career games for Cincinnati, with 17 starts.

Placed DT Mike Daniels on the Reserve/Injured list. Daniels suffered an elbow injury in practice on Oct. 1. He had played in two games (both starts at DT) so far this season, and recorded two tackles.