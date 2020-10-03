Bengals Make Four Player Moves Ahead Of Week 4 Matchup Versus Jacksonville

The Bengals today made the following player moves:
Signed G Alex Redmond from the practice squad. Redmond (6-5, 320), a fourth-year player out of UCLA, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2016. He has played in 23 career games for Cincinnati, with 17 starts.
Placed DT Mike Daniels on the Reserve/Injured list. Daniels suffered an elbow injury in practice on Oct. 1. He had played in two games (both starts at DT) so far this season, and recorded two tackles.
Elevated DT Freedom Akinmoladun and CB Torry McTyer from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cincinnati's roster now stands at 55 players. Both Akinmoladun and McTyer will automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.