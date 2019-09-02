Bengals Make Additional Player Moves

news

The 2-2 Bengals head to 2-2 Baltimore for a Sunday night extravaganza (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) and a decisive AFC North game that conjures up last October's game for first place. It's been about 50 weeks since the 4-2 Bengals went down there and stunned the Ravens, not to mention the world, 41-17, and forged a first-place tie in a game the men who made it possible agree marked a turning point in the drive for the division title and AFC championship.