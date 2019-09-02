Bengals Make Additional Player Moves

The Bengals today re-signed G John Jerry, placed OT O'Shea Dugas on the Reserve/Injured list and signed free agent OT Wyatt Miller to the practice squad.
Jerry (6-5, 340), a ninth-year player who signed with the Bengals as a free agent on June 10, had been released by the Bengals on Saturday.
Dugas, a rookie who signed with the team this year as a college free agent out of Louisiana Tech University, suffered a knee injury in preseason.
Miller (6-6, 302), a rookie out of the University of Central Florida, signed with the N.Y. Jets as a college free agent on May 10 and was waived by the Jets on Saturday.