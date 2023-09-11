Bengals Look Through The Rain As Ravens Beckon In Sunday's Paycor Opener

CLEVELAND _ The Bengals have won each of the last two AFC North titles surviving big losses to the Browns and they're on that path again after Cleveland had all the answers in Sunday's 24-3 Opening Day victory.

After watching his team gain the fewest yards in his five-year tenure with 142 and eight three-and-outs, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told them this wasn't them. Taylor has crafted one of the NFL's most successful cultures with the philosophy that a season is an evolution rather than a series of 17 set pieces. Everything he does in concert with his training room, weight staff, and his quarterback with the 13-3 December-January record is with an eye to the finish.

"This certainly isn't the team that we're going to be. We understand that," Taylor said. "There are going to be some things that we have to learn from this game and we're going to be in another type of game like this, whether it's the weather or on the road and things aren't going our way early. We just have to stick together. This is a team that knows that. On our end, we all understand that. We're going to quickly put this one behind us and go have a great performance at home next week."

Taylor wanted a better start, of course, against a Browns team that somehow has a 6-1 record against the Bengals since 2020 and 22-23 against everyone else. They did it Sunday like they have done it before. Running back Nick Chubb (106 yards on 18 carries) had his sixth 100-yarder against the Bengals while Myles Garrett logged his 12th career sack against them on the game-breaking fourth-down sack.

In 2021, Cleveland won by 25 at Paycor Stadium. Last Halloween night it was by 19 at this very Cleveland Browns Stadium. That was the last time they had lost in the regular until Sunday's rather odd game played in a steady drizzle and frustration. The Bengals couldn't budge the ball and the Browns had almost as much trouble against the Bengals' good-enough-to-win defense.

The offenses combined to miss 23 of 29 third-down conversions while accumulating fewer than 500 yards and amassing just two touchdowns. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got them both, one passing and running for the killing touchdown on a 13-yard quarterback draw with 17 seconds left in the first half for a 10-0 lead.

"The ball was heavy. The ball was wet," said Watson after he was done dancing and prancing down the Bengals sideline after the last score. "They couldn't throw it, either."