Setting the Scene: Bengals at Jets

Sep 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
2022 WK02 DAL_Huddle-lowres

The Bengals will be seeking their first win of the season on Sunday when they face the N.Y. Jets at MetLife Stadium. Cincinnati is 0-2 on the young season, with both losses coming on a field goal as time expired. Week 1 saw the Bengals miss two potential game-winning kicks of their own, before Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell nailed a 53-yarder at the end of overtime. Last Sunday, Cincinnati climbed back from a 17-3 deficit at Dallas, but Cowboys QB Cooper Rush engineered a late drive to set up a 50- yard FG from K Brett Maher with no time remaining in the fourth quarter. While consecutive losses to begin the season is not what the Bengals envisioned entering September, head coach Zac Taylor remains confident in his team's ability to bounce back this week at New York. "When you haven't won a game, the outside world is going to react how they should until you win," said Taylor. "That's just part of what we signed up for. That part is what's so great about being in the arena. You just continue to work hard, and good things will happen when you trust the process and trust in what you're putting in. I've got a lot of belief in this team. Until you win, the narrative is going to be the narrative, and that's fine. I think these guys enjoy being in the foxhole with each other."

The Bengals responded to their 14-point deficit in Dallas with strong play in all three phases to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati's defense forced three punts and had a momentum-shifting turnover when a fumble caused by S Vonn Bell was recovered by DT DJ Reader near the Bengals' 30-yard line. QB Joe Burrow and the offense found a rhythm in the third quarter, working the ball into range for a pair of Evan McPherson FGs to make it a one-possession game. The Bengals later logged a 19-play, 83-yard drive which took 8:54 off the clock. The drive ended with Burrow scrambling out of pressure and finding WR Tee Higgins for a five-yard TD, marking Burrow's 50th career TD pass.

Photos | Bengals at Cowboys Game Action

Check out all of the in game action at AT&T Stadium for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

S Vonn Bell
1 / 30

S Vonn Bell

A fan plays catch with a player.
2 / 30

A fan plays catch with a player.

WR Trent Taylor
3 / 30

WR Trent Taylor

Ryan Meyer
CB Chidobe Awuzie
4 / 30

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Ryan Meyer
WR Tyler Boyd
5 / 30

WR Tyler Boyd

QB Joe Burrow
6 / 30

QB Joe Burrow

WR Mike Thomas
7 / 30

WR Mike Thomas

HB Joe Mixon
8 / 30

HB Joe Mixon

LS Cal Adomitis
9 / 30

LS Cal Adomitis

Ryan Meyer
DE Joseph Ossai and Bengals players walk into the locker room.
10 / 30

DE Joseph Ossai and Bengals players walk into the locker room.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins
11 / 30

WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer
DT BJ Hill, LB Germaine Pratt
12 / 30

DT BJ Hill, LB Germaine Pratt

Ryan Meyer
LB Logan WIlson
13 / 30

LB Logan WIlson

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
14 / 30

TE Hayden Hurst

Ryan Meyer
S Jessie Bates
15 / 30

S Jessie Bates

Ryan Meyer
CB Mike Hilton
16 / 30

CB Mike Hilton

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
17 / 30

TE Hayden Hurst

Ryan Meyer
LS Cal Adomitis
18 / 30

LS Cal Adomitis

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
19 / 30

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
K Evan McPherson
20 / 30

K Evan McPherson

Ryan Meyer
RZ9_4479
21 / 30
Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
22 / 30

TE Hayden Hurst

QB Joe Burrow
23 / 30

QB Joe Burrow

QB Joe Burrow
24 / 30

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
25 / 30

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins
26 / 30

WR Tee Higgins

Ryan Meyer
TE Hayden Hurst
27 / 30

TE Hayden Hurst

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard
28 / 30

DE Sam Hubbard

Ryan Meyer
Bengals offense and Cowboys defense huddles
29 / 30

Bengals offense and Cowboys defense huddles

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow
30 / 30

QB Joe Burrow

Ryan Meyer
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

It capped off an impressive day for Higgins, who logged six catches for 71 yards all in the second half. On the ensuing two-point attempt, Burrow scanned the end zone and found a wide open WR Tyler Boyd to knot it up at 17. The drive featured three third-down conversions and an eight-yard completion to WR Ja'Marr Chase on a fourth-and-six. According to Burrow, the balanced attack shown during that possession offered a glimpse into how the offense should operate throughout a game.

"That's how it's supposed to look," said Burrow. "That's what we need the whole game. Whatever we have to do to move the chains on third down, find those completions, we're going to need a lot of drives like that with the way defenses are playing us. We have to bank that one and remember how it feels."

After another three-and-out forced by the Bengals defense, highlighted by a Sam Hubbard sack and a batted pass by DT B.J. Hill, the Cincinnati offense got the ball back with 2:13 left and a chance to win the game. But an impressive tackle by Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on a third-and-three sent Burrow back to the sideline. On the following possession, Rush completed three straight passes in less than 30 seconds to set up Dallas in FG range, and Maher drilled his 50- yard attempt through the uprights to seal the result. Though the loss was felt in the Cincinnati locker room postgame, the Bengals remain encouraged by their efforts in the second half, knowing that a win was well within reach in both of their first two contests. "We're never going to tap out," said Hubbard. "We've just got to get off to a better start, not put ourselves in those positions, and I'm confident we will."

The Jets enter Sunday's game with a 1-1 record, and are coming off a remarkable Week 2 victory at Cleveland in which they erased a 30-17 deficit with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. QB Joe Flacco, who passed for 307 yards and four TDs against the Browns, found WR Garrett Wilson for a 22-yard score with 22 seconds left, and the extra point by Greg Zuerlein gave New York a 31-30 win.

Related Content

news

How To Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Coverage kicks off each week at 7 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 8 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and analysis of the action.

news

Matchup Of The Game: Bengals' Hendrickson Keeps Impacting Games as Center Of Attention

It has been a week of looks as the Bengals look to stare down the Jets Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at MetLife Stadium. Wide receiver Tee Higgins says his quarterback has "that look," but he can't begin to describe Joe Burrow's face as the Bengals look in the mirror for last year's magic. And, Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby only has to peek at the ping-pong games as he walks through the locker room and see his top sacker Trey Hendrickson smashing away with a face tighter than the laces of a football.

news

Bengals Notebook: Taking Joe Burrow's Lead; DBs Emphasize Turnovers; Replacing TE Drew Sample

This is Joe Burrow's team. Here's why ... Jessie Bates III recalls first NFL interception against Jets quarterback Joe Flacco ... How the Bengals plan to replace injured tight end Drew Sample ... Why Lou Anarumo won't rush Dax Hill.

news

Quick Hits: Not Too Hot For Bengals As Burrow Urges, 'Relax'; Asiasi Debuts At TE As Drew Sample Expected To Extended IR With Knee Surgery

The thermometer hit 94 degrees on the Kettering Health practice fields Wednesday and it's just as hot for the  Bengals all around. But not Joe Cool Burrow, who expertly struck the perfect, chilly tone.

Advertising