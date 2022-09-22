Setting the Scene: Bengals at Jets

The Bengals will be seeking their first win of the season on Sunday when they face the N.Y. Jets at MetLife Stadium. Cincinnati is 0-2 on the young season, with both losses coming on a field goal as time expired. Week 1 saw the Bengals miss two potential game-winning kicks of their own, before Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell nailed a 53-yarder at the end of overtime. Last Sunday, Cincinnati climbed back from a 17-3 deficit at Dallas, but Cowboys QB Cooper Rush engineered a late drive to set up a 50- yard FG from K Brett Maher with no time remaining in the fourth quarter. While consecutive losses to begin the season is not what the Bengals envisioned entering September, head coach Zac Taylor remains confident in his team's ability to bounce back this week at New York. "When you haven't won a game, the outside world is going to react how they should until you win," said Taylor. "That's just part of what we signed up for. That part is what's so great about being in the arena. You just continue to work hard, and good things will happen when you trust the process and trust in what you're putting in. I've got a lot of belief in this team. Until you win, the narrative is going to be the narrative, and that's fine. I think these guys enjoy being in the foxhole with each other."