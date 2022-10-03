Cincinnati Bengals and Integrity Express Logistics Announce Naming Rights Partnership For Indoor Practice Facility

The Cincinnati Bengals and Integrity Express Logistics (IEL) today announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for the team's indoor practice facility, which will be called the IEL Indoor Facility. The new partnership makes IEL the Official Logistics Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The IEL Indoor Facility, located near Paycor Stadium, is highly visible from the Brent Spence Bridge and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. The IEL Indoor Facility, built by JDL Warm Construction, is 80,000 square feet, reaching 79 feet to the peak.

IEL is a family-owned, non-asset based third-party logistics provider that was founded in 2007. IEL is one of the largest and fastest-growing private companies in Greater Cincinnati, recently topping $1 billion in annual revenue.

"This partnership with the Bengals is coming at an important time in our company's history," said Jay Kelly, IEL's Chief Legal Officer. "IEL is proud to partner with one of Cincinnati's iconic brands that has extraordinary national reach. The IEL Indoor Facility will increase brand awareness; promote IEL's customer focused logistics solutions to a larger audience; and allow IEL to continue to be a transportation service provider of choice throughout the United States."