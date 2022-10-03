Cincinnati Bengals and Integrity Express Logistics Announce Naming Rights Partnership For Indoor Practice Facility

Oct 03, 2022 at 04:20 PM
IPF Banner (Photo) - 003

The Cincinnati Bengals and Integrity Express Logistics (IEL) today announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for the team's indoor practice facility, which will be called the IEL Indoor Facility. The new partnership makes IEL the Official Logistics Partner of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The IEL Indoor Facility, located near Paycor Stadium, is highly visible from the Brent Spence Bridge and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. The IEL Indoor Facility, built by JDL Warm Construction, is 80,000 square feet, reaching 79 feet to the peak.

IEL is a family-owned, non-asset based third-party logistics provider that was founded in 2007. IEL is one of the largest and fastest-growing private companies in Greater Cincinnati, recently topping $1 billion in annual revenue.

"This partnership with the Bengals is coming at an important time in our company's history," said Jay Kelly, IEL's Chief Legal Officer. "IEL is proud to partner with one of Cincinnati's iconic brands that has extraordinary national reach. The IEL Indoor Facility will increase brand awareness; promote IEL's customer focused logistics solutions to a larger audience; and allow IEL to continue to be a transportation service provider of choice throughout the United States."

"The Bengals are proud to announce this partnership with IEL as we get ready to open the IEL Indoor Facility in the near future," said Katie Blackburn, executive vice president of the Cincinnati Bengals. "IEL is a strong, local partner. This partnership continues to show the excitement around our franchise and the value of the Bengals brand in the community. We'd also like to thank JDL Warm Construction for their hard work building the IEL Indoor Facility."

