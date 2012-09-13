Bengals honor Alfonso Cornejo

Sep 13, 2012 at 09:18 AM
The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Alfonso Cornejo as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award, a recognition made possible through the support of Bud Light.  

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the second annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards Presented by Bud Light during the 2012 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Bengals will honor Aguirre on September 16 at their Hispanic Heritage game when they face the Cleveland Browns.

Alfonso Cornejo is president of AC & Consulting Associates, a business consulting firm headquartered in Cincinnati with particular expertise in manufacturing and human resources. Prior to AC & Consulting, Cornejo spent 30 years working with several different Fortune 500 Companies including Proctor & Gamble, Clorox and Chiquita Brands.

Born, raised and educated in Mexico, Cornejo is an active speaker and trainer on various topics involving business in Latin America. In addition, Cornejo sits on the board of directors for the Freedom Center, United Way, ArtsWave, the Workforce Investment Board, the Northern Kentucky International Trade Association, and the Agenda 360 Regional Initiative.  

He has been recognized by the state of Ohio as a distinguished Hispanic and has received awards from the Government of Mexico, LULAC, and the National Society of Hispanic MBA's. Cornejo has been the president of the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA for the last seven years and is also founder of the non-for profit Hispanics Avanzando Hispanics.

With support from Bud Light, each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $3,000 donation.  

"Bud Light is recognizing 32 great leaders in each of the 32 NFL cities with this award," said Margarita Flores, vice president of community affairs for Anheuser-Busch. "We applaud all the recipients for their work in making a difference in and improving their local communities."

Cornejo has chosen Hispanics Avanzando Hispanics (HAH) to receive this donation. HAH is a non-for profit entity that organizes the Cincy-Cinco Latino charity festival each year in Cincinnati. This charity festival has become the largest Hispanic Spring festival in the Midwest and has granted more than $200,000 to heath care and educational institutions that support Hispanics in the Cincinnati-metro area.   

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been a longtime friend and partner of the Latino community, enriching people's lives by supporting organizations that make a positive difference. In the past two decades alone, grants and contributions in support of the Latino community have totaled more than $64 million.

