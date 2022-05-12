Bengals Open 2022 Season at Home Against Steelers

The reigning AFC Champs kick off the season on Sept. 11 (1 p.m.) at Paul Brown Stadium in the Steelers' first game in the post-Big Ben (Roethlisberger) era. Roethlisberger, the Ohio-bred quarterback who presided over the rivalry for 18 seasons, now bequeaths the series to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow of Athens.

It is Burrow's third opener, all at home, and his first against an AFC North foe as he tries to lift his record to 2-1 on Opening Day after last year's 27-24 victory over the Vikings in what turned out to be the first game in NFL history that featured field goals on the last plays of regulation and overtime.