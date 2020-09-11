Bengals Fan Cutouts Raise $34,000 For Local Charities

Unable to host fans at their home opener on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the L.A. Chargers, the Bengals ran a fan cutout program to get fans' pictures into seats at Paul Brown Stadium. The successful program raised more than $34,000 for six of the Bengals' longstanding community partners and filled the designated end zone sections in the stadium.

The Bengals thank their amazing fans for their generosity and support for The Boys & Girls Club, Freestore Foodbank, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Salvation Army, TriHealth's Good Samaritan Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.