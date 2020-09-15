Bengals Face The Browns On Thursday Night Football In Week 2

The series: The Bengals lead 51-42 in the "Battle of Ohio" series and have won nine of the last 13 games. Home field has been a factor over the series, as the Bengals lead 31-16 at home but trail 20-26 as the road club.

Cincinnati has played more games against Cleveland (93) than any foe except Pittsburgh. The Bengals have 101 all-time games against the Steelers.

The two teams split their divisional series last season. The teams played twice in December, with the Browns winning Game 13 at Cleveland, 27-19, and the Bengals winning the season finale, 33-23, at Cincinnati.

More series notes:

The Browns swept the Bengals in 2018. It was Cleveland's first season sweep over the Bengals since 2002.

Cleveland's win in Game 11 of 2018 snapped a seven-game Bengals winning streak against the Browns. That streak, the Bengals' longest in the series, began with the second meeting of 2014. The Bengals' previous longest streak had been a five-game run from Game 2 of 2004 through Game 2 of '06.

The Browns' longest win streak over Cincinnati also has been seven games, extending from Game 2 of the 1992 season through Game 2 of '95.

Since the Browns' rebirth in 1999, the Bengals lead 27-15, including 12-9 as the visiting team and 15-6 as the home team.

Bengals on Thursday: The Bengals have played 14 times previously on Thursday, posting a 8-6 record. Cincinnati has a 5-2 record on TNF at home, but just a 3-4 mark on the road. This is the first TNF game the Bengals have played under head coach Zac Taylor. One of the Thursday games in 2010, was played on Thanksgiving.

Bengals seek to regain biggest 'Battle' margin: With its three victories in the last four meetings with Cincinnati, Cleveland has whittled the Bengals' largest lead of 11 games in the team's all-time series down to nine games. The Bengals' 11-game lead after the 2017 season set the benchmark for the biggest lead held by either side in the "Battle of Ohio" series.

The series began in 1970 with the Browns winning six of the first seven, and their five-game margin at 6-1, after the first meeting of 1973, stands as their largest lead. The Bengals lead 50-36 since that Cleveland high-water mark. The Browns have not led the series since the end of 2005, when they were 33-32.

Since surrendering that 33-32 lead by giving up a sweep in the 2006 meetings, the Browns have twice pulled into ties — at 34-34 after game one of '07 and at 35-35 after game one of '08. But the Browns have now endured a 14-year stretch without a lead in the series. Barring possible additions to the series in postseason play, the Bengals cannot surrender their series lead until after the first game of 2024, at the earliest. The Browns could not lead again until after the second game of '24.

Bengals-Browns connections: Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan is the father of Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Bill Callahan was also head coach at the University of Nebraska when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor played quarterback there ... Bengals QB Joe Burrow is from Athens, Ohio (Athens High School), and also played at Ohio State University from 2015-17 ... Bengals S Vonn Bell, C Billy Price, G Michael Jordan, and Browns CB Denzel Ward all played at Ohio State University ... Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was quarterbacks coach for the Bengals from 2018-19 ... Browns RB Kareem Hunt played at the University of Toledo ... Browns DE Trevon Young played at the University of Louisville ... Bengals TE Mason Schreck (practice squad) is from Medina, Ohio (Medina High School) ... Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner coached at Ohio State University from 1975-76 ... Bengals defensive line coach Nick Eason played (2004-06) and coached ('13) for the Browns ... Bengals defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs is from Curtice, Ohio (Clay High School) ... Browns strength and conditioning coach Evan Marcus coached at the University of Louisville from 1998-99 ... Browns DT Andrew Billings (Reserve/Opt Out) was originally a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2016, and was with the team through '19.

Burrow looks to buck first-pick trends: Prior to this season, 23 of the 24 QBs selected No. 1 overall in the Super Bowl era went on to start at least one game as a rookie. The only exception, ironically, was Cincinnati's No. 1 overall pick in 2003, QB Carson Palmer. As rookies, those 24 QBs went on to finish their rookie seasons a combined 83-171-1, good for a .327 win percentage, or about a 5-11 rate for a full season.