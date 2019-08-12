Bengals Eye Long Haul In Short Week

OFFENSIVE LINE

L-RT Andre Smith (11), G-T John Jerry (9), LT Cordy Glenn (8), RT Bobby Hart (5), RG John Miller (5), G-C Trey Hopkins (4), G Christian Westerman (4), G Alex Redmond (4), C Billy Price (2), T Justin Evans (1), C Brad Lundblade (1), RT Kent Perkins (1), LT Jonah Williams (R), G-C Michael Jordan (R), O'Shea Dugas (R), G Keaton Sutherland (R).

The one thing that came out of Saturday was how many guys played multiple positons throughout the evening. Smith played both tackles. Jerry played left guard and right tackle. Westerman played both guards. Hopkins backed up center Saturday, but probably plays left guard in Washington at some point. Price, who missed the first few days of camp, took some extra snaps late in the first half with that fourth different line combo and is getting his timing back.

(Don't forget that line protecting Finley on that TD, from right to left: Perkins, Westerman, Lundblade, Jordan and Dugas.)

Jerry had two holding calls and it appeared that Westerman allowed a sack at the end of the half when the Chiefs were all out, but their versatility and certain strengths are keeping them in the mix. Dugas allowed some pressures, but he's a guard adjusting to tackle and looks worthy of development.

The second line is where they just may be having a break-out player. Jordan, the fourth-rounder out of Ohio State, played right guard with the second group before moving to left guard in the second half on the way to an offensive-high 37 snaps (along with Dugas at left tackle) that really impressed them. At 21, he's the youngest Bengal and won't turn 22 until after the season. But his size, feet and brains have added up to good production and he may be maturing quicker than they think in a camp where he's also played some center.

The final roster number is usually nine and the versatility displayed by Hopkins, Jerry, Smith, Westerman and Jordan is huge. Redmond gets to show his stuff after being cleared Sunday, but probably won't play until the Aug. 22 Paul Brown Stadium game against the Giants.

WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Green (9), Tyler Boyd (4), Cody Core (4), Alex Erickson (4), John Ross III (3), Josh Malone (3), Auden Tate (2), Hunter Sharp (1), Ventell Bryant (R), Stanley Morgan (R), Damion Willis (R)

Core, Malone and Tate appeared to help themselves in K.C. They all made big catches and Core continues to be solid on special teams. Malone is trying to get there as a kick returner as Darrin Simmons searches for an Alex Erickson backup. Taylor isn't fooling around. He wants to get these guys snaps with the first group and it was telling that Tate was in there long enough to show how Dalton can allow him to contest those jump balls with his 6-5 climb-the-ladder height. Keep an eye on Tate. They love how he engages his body in the running game.

Saturday shows you how they feel about the undrafted Willis. He got as many snaps as Core with 34 and nearly three times as many as fellow undrafted receiver Stanley Morgan. But Morgan had a bigger impact on his 13 snaps with five targets and three catches for 42 yards (one of 19) while Willis finished with a one catch for four yards on three targets.