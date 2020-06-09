Bengals Emerge Resolved From Emotional Meeting

"I think it gave a stage for everyone to express their feelings about the events that have taken place the last couple of weeks. To learn from and encourage one another. What was great about it is that nobody went after anybody," Eason said. "It gave us an opportunity to share life experiences … I think a lot of positive was accomplished in those meetings.

"It was emotional to hear all those things that guys have been through. I was reminiscing some of my stress with some secrets that are deep and dark."

Eason, who turned 40 the week George Floyd died, has a Super Bowl ring in nine seasons as an NFL player. But part of his story was written five years before he was born in Lyons, Ga., and somehow he got the courage to give it soul-searing life in Monday's meeting.

His cousin, seven-year-old Gary Devon Johnson, was hit by a car driven by an intoxicated white woman and dragged 20 feet as he walked near his home in Toombs County, Georgia. Gary Johnson died at the hospital an hour away in Savannah, but not before the woman seemed to taunt the family by spinning the tires on the lawn. He would have been 12 when Eason was born, an uncle more than a cousin.

"She never did any time," said Eason, who was raised by his grandparents and mother. "For my grandmother to watch her grandson die like that, but as a young boy, they never taught me to dislike anyone because of the color of their skin. They warned me about people. To be cautious. But they taught me to love people and not judge a book by its cover. And I commend them for that. It's sad, but it's reality. It breaks my heart, but we can't ignore it."

Jordan, one of those young guns that is supposed to take over this decade for the up-and-coming Bengals, calls the last two weeks "hectic." He had to take a few days off of social media. There was just too much pain.

But on Monday he felt the support of white teammates like Sam Hubbard, Ryan Glasgow and Mason Schreck. Jordan listened as they said they thought everything had progressed, but that the last two weeks has shown that's not true and there is hard work to be done.

"I didn't really understand to what extent it was going on until I started hearing stories from my teammates and doing my own internet searches and going down the whole line," Glasgow said. "It's pretty eye opening. I'm thankful for the stories they've shared over the last few days.

"It's a necessary conversation for every team or company to have at this point in time to discuss everything that's going on in the United States and move forward together on the same track and same plan and become a better country and realize what's been happening to the black community and the fight they've been fighting for the last 300 years."

Jordan said he appreciates those guys. He thinks they need each other to overcome prejudice. He told the group he's given up on the present, but not the future. He's bullish on the future.