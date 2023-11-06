Bengals Earn Their Stripes Finding Another Way To Win In Victory Over Bills

It will be recalled that last week against the 49ers, it was their three-headed hydra at wide receiver that did the damage with Chase grabbing 100 yards while finishing off a Bengals-record 50 catches in five weeks. Coming into Sunday, the tight ends had 20 catches for 132 yards and no touchdowns. On Sunday it was 10 for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Almost exactly what Chase did last week: 10-100 with a touchdown.

"That's where the ball went. Buffalo did a great job; they don't make it easy on you," said head coach Zac Taylor. "Their defense played really well and made things difficult, we had to earn everything. I thought our tight ends responded the right way. That's why we gave the game ball to James Casey. He gets those guys ready; they know every single detail of this offense. They're always prepared. We make a lot of in-game adjustments with the tight ends that they have to be able to handle. There are a lot of things they did, not even when the ball came their way, to help us be successful."

Some fans were apparently saying naughty things about the tight ends after Smith fumbled in the red zone last week. The play sparked a frenzied call for a trade deadline move that would banish all the current ones to the XFL.

"I don't pay attention to that stuff," Smith said. "We take one week at a time. Every day at practice we put the work in. I'm confident in my abilities and the coaches are. As a tight end group, we're confident."

Instead, the Bengals did a deal with their own practice squad and promoted Hudson. They were rewarded with a third-and-two-conversion that kept the first touchdown drive alive and an ice-cold third-and-one conversion for 17 yards that kept the clock rolling in the fourth quarter.

"Those guys were awesome today. They really stepped up," Burrow said. "They all made big plays for us, so we're going to need more of it."