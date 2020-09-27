Bengals, Eagles Tie, 23-23

Burrow finished in scalding fashion and went into overtime 28 of 37 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 115.7

But Wentz wasn't done. He drove the Eagles to the Bengals 32 at the two-minute warning. With his receiving corps gutted by injuries, Wentz turned to rookie wide receiver John Hightower, a fifth-rounder that came into the game with one catch.

Hightower drew huge coverage penalties on cornerbacks Darius Phillips and William Jackson III. Wentz converted a third-and-five scramble and flipped as third-and-three conversion to wide receiver Greg Ward. Then he hit the dagger. Tackle Lane Johnson pushed Bengals end Carlos Dunlap past Wentz on a good rush and when the other end, Sam Hubbard, chased him from the back side, Wentz outran him and dove to the pylon for a seven-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left that tied at 23 and sent it to overtime.

Burrow's best play of the day was wiped out. With about eight minutes left, he nearly had his head taken off by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. He spun out of that toward the sidelines, where linebacker T.J. Edwards was closing in. But Burrow pirouetted with his knee nearly touching the ground, straight end and found wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 20-yard play. But the play was wiped out when it was ruled Higgins went out of bounds before he came back on the field.