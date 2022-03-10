Bengals' Drew Sample And Family Cope With A Month Of Change

"There's a lot of laws. There's a lot of rules. It's half a world away," says Sample, whose biggest concern not long ago was merely blocking Von Miller. "We're trying to talk to the right people and get educated on all the legal options and what is the best way to reunite safely."

Both sets of her grandparents are there. Her dad's brothers. Her mom's sister. They're trying to bring to Cincinnati her three cousins in their late teens. There have been calls to immigration lawyers, halls of government, help lines, charities. They are emboldened by the show of support and want to not only help their family, but those that no longer have homes and are in the endless lines of refugees.

"The thing that is the hardest on us is having no control of what's going on," Sample says. "We're trying to go through all the channels to potentially get them here with us."

The headlines are frightening. The video is horrific. The dispatches screaming straight out of centuries gone by. But the news from Chernivtsi is not nearly as harsh as it is in the major cities being bombarded while surrounded by Russian troops.

The city of about 260,000 is far enough west, about an hour from the Romanian border, to have avoided the crosshairs. But they've heard the bombs and seen the people carrying their lives in both hands trying to escape.

"There's somewhat good news," Sample says. "They haven't been bombed. The airport has been bombed. There are days they've had to shelter in place all day. They're trying to listen to the radio and figure out what's going on. They're listening for the air raid sirens. The power's gone on and off. It's hard on them."