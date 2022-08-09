Bengals Donate $167,000 To Covington Catholic For Indoor Fieldhouse

Aug 09, 2022 at 10:20 AM
Kyle Williams

Communications Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals and NFL Foundation teamed up to contribute $167,000 to the Covington Catholic High School athletic department to support the completion of the CovCath Fieldhouse, an indoor facility adjacent to the school's campus.

The fieldhouse, which officially opened Friday, Aug. 5, will provide a covered space for student-athletes to practice during inclement weather and extreme heat. The facility will also expand opportunities for community partnerships with other youth organizations, providing additional field space for local youth programs.

"Ensuring youth have access to participate in football and other sports has always been important to our organization," said Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "We are pleased to continue this through our support of Covington Catholic and their efforts to create a fun and safe space that serves the Park Hills and Northern Kentucky communities."

"The CovCath Fieldhouse will be the premier training facility in the tri-state area, offering every student the ability to use state-of-the-art equipment under the guidance of our full-time strength coach," said Covington Catholic High School Principal Bob Rowe. "It's a real game-changer for our athletic programs. When the Bengals approved our application with a $167,000 donation – which was over the half the cost – we were ecstatic knowing our goal was obtainable. We are grateful to the Bengals for their continued support. They helped make our dream become a reality."

Working with the NFL Foundation Club Matching Field Grant program, the Bengals have distributed over $1.3 million to schools and communities across the Greater Cincinnati area to support the installation of field turf, as well as the refurbishment of existing facilities. The grant supports capital improvement projects for youth and high school athletic fields.  In addition to Covington Catholic, schools that have benefited from this grant program since 2014 include Harrison High School, Deer Park High School, Covington Independent Schools, LaSalle High School, Bishop Brossart High School, Roger Bacon High School, Ross Local Schools, Madison Local Schools and Moeller High School.

