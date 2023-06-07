Bengals Content Team Receives Four Regional Emmy Nominations

Bengals Studios, the production arm of the Cincinnati Bengals, is celebrating four regional Emmy nominations heading into the July 29 awards from The Ohio Valley Chapter.
"The Bengals content team has been consistently delivering incredible video content for Who Dey Nation, and it's great to see our team get recognized for all of their hard work," said Director of Content Seth Tanner. "While we tied our record number of nominations, we're hoping to clean up and bring home all four awards, which would be a record number of wins for us."
In the category of Sports Story – Short Form or Long Form Content, "Ja'Marr Chase | Behind The Stripes," earned nominations for producers Shea Stephenson and Marisa Contipelli and their piece that delved into the life and journey of the Bengals' record-breaking wide receiver.
Contipelli, along with producer Luke Johnson, is also nominated in the Sports One Time Special category for the "2022 Bengals Weekly NFL Championship Show." In partnership with WKRC, the show provided an immersive experience and comprehensive pregame coverage of the Bengals' Super Bowl LVI appearance.
The studio's versatility is recognized in the Entertainment – Short or Long Form Content category for "White Bengal Release," a stunning video showcasing the White Bengal uniform produced by Johnson. Johnson also produced the poetic "Remember When," nominated in the Program or Image Production category.
"These nominations not only highlight the talent and expertise within the studio," Tanner said, "but also reinforce their commitment to delivering compelling stories resonating with fans and viewers alike."