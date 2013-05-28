Bengals busy on and off the field

A.J. Green

The Fifth Third Bank A.J. Green Football ProCamp set for next month anchors a busy stretch in the community for the Bengals as they head into the July 25 opening of training camp.

Green, the club's two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, directs the July 17-18 event at Mason Middle School from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. each day with top prep and college coaches from the Greater Cincinnati area. Camp is open to boys and girls grades 1 to 8 and focuses on football fundamentals. Small groups allow personalized instruction while Green talks about the finer points of the game on and off the field.

Campers and their teammates receive an autographed team photo with Green, a ProCamp T-shirt, goodie bag and the opportunity to win additional prizes. Cost of the camp is $199 and spots are limited. Additional information and registration is available at AJGreenCamp.com.

Before the Bengals head into their mandatory minicamp, defensive end Michael Johnson hosts a Saturday noon event June 8 at the Princeton Bowl in Tri-County in the Michael Johnson/Most Valuable Kids Charity Bowl.

The next day, Sunday June 9, quarterback Andy Dalton hosts his second annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner at Jeff Ruby's in downtown Cincinnati from 5-8 p.m. For more info go to andydalton.org.

Then during the minicamp, the other end of the defensive line, Carlos Dunlap, and restauranter David Falk help the Bengals host the 11th annual Taste of the NFL presented by TriHealth.