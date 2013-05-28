Bengals busy on and off the field

May 28, 2013 at 03:14 AM
green130120_645.jpg

A.J. Green

The Fifth Third Bank A.J. Green Football ProCamp set for next month anchors a busy stretch in the community for the Bengals as they head into the July 25 opening of training camp.

Green, the club's two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, directs the July 17-18 event at Mason Middle School from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. each day with top prep and college coaches from the Greater Cincinnati area. Camp is open to boys and girls grades 1 to 8 and focuses on football fundamentals. Small groups allow personalized instruction while Green talks about the finer points of the game on and off the field.

Campers and their teammates receive an autographed team photo with Green, a ProCamp T-shirt, goodie bag and the opportunity to win additional prizes. Cost of the camp is $199 and spots are limited. Additional information and registration is available at AJGreenCamp.com.

Before the Bengals head into their mandatory minicamp, defensive end Michael Johnson hosts a Saturday noon event June 8 at the Princeton Bowl in Tri-County in the Michael Johnson/Most Valuable Kids Charity Bowl.

The next day, Sunday June 9, quarterback Andy Dalton hosts his second annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner at Jeff Ruby's in downtown Cincinnati from 5-8 p.m. For more info go to andydalton.org.

Then during the minicamp, the other end of the defensive line, Carlos Dunlap, and restauranter David Falk help the Bengals host the 11th annual Taste of the NFL presented by TriHealth.

On Wednesday, June 12 in the PBS West Club Lounge, there is a mix and mingle with Bengals players and coaches while dinner is served from the top culinary establishments in the city including nada, Jean Robert's Table, Senate and Carlo and Johnny. Also there are live and silent auctions hosted by Local 12 Sports Director Brad Johansen and Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Candice Matthews Brackeen Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award For Her Work To Enable Growth Within The Minority Innovation Community Across The Midwest

Winner to be Recognized at Bengals home Monday Night Football game on January 2

news

D'Ante Smith Makes the Holidays Extra Special for Families in His Hometown

news

Jessie Bates III Ensures the Holidays Are A Little Easier for Some Local Families

news

Cincinnati Bengals & Campbell's Chunky® Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Hand Out 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families

news

Sam Hubbard Hosts Holiday Shopping Event for Local Kids

To celebrate the holiday season, the Sam Hubbard Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to provide twenty students with a night of fun, food, and shopping with Sam.

news

Andre Parker of Princeton High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

news

Hubbard Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

news

Bengals High School Football Coach of the Week presented by Paycor

news

A Tip Of The Hat To Ted Karras, In The Middle Of All Things Bengals

Matt Renie, the software startup guru who was his high school football team's leprechaun mascot, used his magic touch to get the website TheCincyHat.com up and going this week in his spare time. And it wasn't all that different than about a half a lifetime ago when he met Teddy Karras on East 56th in Indianapolis at St. Matthew School.

news

Sam Hubbard Distributes Turkey Dinners

news

Bengals and Campbell's Send An Entire School Home With Bengals Gear And Campbell's Chunky For Their Family

news

Bengals Announce Hayden Hurst as 2022 Salute to Service Recipient

Advertising