Training Camp Report: Bengals Break Camp In Quest To Finalize Roster

The only running backs who have carried the ball in the preseason games, Chris Evans and fifth-rounder Chase Brown, are going to make it. Evans has been out the last couple of days with an illness and probably won't play Saturday, nor will Trayveon Williams, looking better and better after his ankle injury. He'll most likely make it, too, so look for undrafted rookie running backs Jacob Saylors and Calvin Tyler to get their first and last carries in their bid to make the practice squad.

Then there's the annual question of keeping six or seven wide receivers with the fate of veteran contributors Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor resting on the answer. And over at cornerback, can seventh-rounder DJ Ivey solidify his No. 6 cornerback spot? And if he does, would they stretch a seventh spot for a veteran such as Sidney Jones IV or Allan George?

Jones hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the preseason opener and it's unclear when he'll be able to play, although he looked good when he got hurt. It's like Taylor says. What may be the picture now may not be the picture Tuesday, when the NFL cuts rosters to 53 players.

With Jones, rookie DJ Turner, and Marvell Tell III not expected to play Saturday, Ivey and George are going to get plenty of chances in a depleted cornerback room.

And even though there seems to be little roster drama left, Taylor isn't jumping ahead to the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland just yet as training camp closed.

"I think we got out of it what we needed to get out of it. I think the team is in a good spot. We get a chance to finish out this game the right way with the players that'll be playing in it. And then refocus next week," Taylor said. "But we're not at next week yet. We're in this game right now, and we need to get a lot out of this game and see some guys perform in that last one."

Taylor may not be tipping his hand on the quarterbacks, but he is saying what he's written down in his evaluation and what he'll watch on Saturday's film.

"Making calls, making route adjustments, getting us out of plays, operating quickly at the line of scrimmage when we're in a blitz period," Taylor said. "We use the 40-second clock and so they've had that working against them, too.