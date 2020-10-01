Bengals Booth Podcast: Opportunity

It's the "Opportunity" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as Dave Lapham joins Dan Hoard to discuss the right guard situation, the importance of wide receiver A.J. Green, and protecting quarterback Joe Burrow.
Podcast highlights include:
- 1:58 – Podcast begins first discussing the offensive line and potential adjustments the Bengals could make.
- 8:42 – Breaking down the potential options at right guard with Fred Johnson, Billy Price, Hakeem Adeniji, Alex Redmond and Keaton Sutherland in the mix.
- 13:25 – Quarterback Joe Burrow talks about his style of play and what he's learned in his first three games as a pro.
- 20:34 – Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan discusses the importance of Green in the offense and how they are looking at integrating him more into the offense.
- 28:21 – How defensive tackle Mike Daniels helps shore up the defensive line in his return from injury.
- 30:38 – Center Trey Hopkins explains the process of developing offensive line chemistry and what the players need to do to step up.
- 35:45 – Know Your Foe segment begins with Florida Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette talking about how the 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars have exceeded expectations early on.
- 43:52 – Frenette talks about why the Jaguars will look to run the football against the Bengals in Week 4.
- 49:38 – How Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has transformed the offense in his first year at Jacksonville.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts. Fans can also download the Bengals Booth Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever podcasts are available.