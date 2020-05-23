Bengals Booth Podcast: One-On-One

May 23, 2020 at 10:59 AM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Hoard-Dan-160505-(head shot)-001
by Michael LaPlaca & Dan Hoard

It's the "One On One" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast featuring one-on-one conversations with safety Vonn Bell and national radio talk show host and NFL.com columnist Adam Schein.

Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:00 – Hoard begins the podcast speaking with Bell about the free agency process and finding the best fit in Cincinnati.
  • 3:05 – Bell talks about the message the Bengals front office sent by signing eight unrestricted free agents this offseason.
  • 6:11 – How Bell feels about being ranked Pro Football Focus's top safety in run defense.
  • 10:50 - Bell describes his offseason routine being away from the team facility and how he is preparing for the season.
  • 13:16 – How reconnecting with some of his former Ohio State Buckeye teammates helps Bell's adjustment level joining the Bengals.
  • 15:48 - Schein talks about why he is optimistic about the Bengals after the offseason moves and year two of the Zac Taylor era.
  • 20:38 – What Schein believes about quarterback Joe Burrow's intangibles and how those translate to winning football.
  • 25:28 – Schein analyzes the Bengals moves in free agency. 

For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, please visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.

Photo Gallery | Vonn Bell

A look at some of the best images of safety Vonn Bell who recently signed with the Bengals.

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
1 / 9

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2 / 9

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) returns a fumble to the end zone in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 9

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) returns a fumble to the end zone in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Ryan Kang via AP)
4 / 9

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates during a week 15 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 9

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates during a week 15 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang via AP)
6 / 9

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang via AP)
7 / 9

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks at the chain gang to see if he picked up a first down after being tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell (24) during a 2018 NFL week 13 regular season game, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (James D. Smith via AP)
8 / 9

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks at the chain gang to see if he picked up a first down after being tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell (24) during a 2018 NFL week 13 regular season game, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (James D. Smith via AP)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) catches the ball in front of New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during a week 5 NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 in New Orleans. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
9 / 9

Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) catches the ball in front of New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during a week 5 NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 in New Orleans. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Bengals Ruler Of Jungle Leon Hall Raves Of Michigan Clone DJ Turner II; Matchups Galore Vs. Vikings; Jake Takes On One Of NFL's Most Daunting Blitzes

News Item: Leon Hall is Ruler of the Jungle at Paycor Stadium for Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and NFL Network) against the Vikings. OK kids, think about a cornerback as smooth as DJ Turner II, as physical as Cam Taylor-Britt, and as feisty and as savvy in the slot as Mike Hilton.
news

Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Vikings

The Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in a pivotal game for both teams' postseason aspirations. The game airs nationally on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NFL Network and will also air in Cincinnati on WCPO-TV (ABC Channel 9). Here are five things to watch:
news

Game Within The Game: Jake Browning Mentor Gary Kubiak Enjoying Bengals Coaching Clinic As Vikings Full Circle

After Jake Browning completed another historic performance, there was another text message from Gary Kubiak.  Something along the lines of, "God-dang I'm so proud of you." When Browning stares at the Vikings secondary  Saturday at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and NFL Network), he knows those days he spent as a Minnesota scout team safety with Kubiak helped get him here.
news

Quick Hits: Chase Is On For Bengals Against Jeffersonian Vikes; Burrow, Browning Both Suit Ja'Marr

Ja'Marr Chase meets old friend Justin Jefferson in Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and NFL Network) at Paycor Stadium that pits the two best wide receivers in the league as a sidebar in a 7-6 interconference playoff skirmish between Chase's Bengals and Jefferson's Vikings. At least that's how Chase sees it.
Advertising