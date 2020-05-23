Bengals Booth Podcast: One-On-One

It's the "One On One" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast featuring one-on-one conversations with safety Vonn Bell and national radio talk show host and NFL.com columnist Adam Schein.
Podcast highlights include:
- 2:00 – Hoard begins the podcast speaking with Bell about the free agency process and finding the best fit in Cincinnati.
- 3:05 – Bell talks about the message the Bengals front office sent by signing eight unrestricted free agents this offseason.
- 6:11 – How Bell feels about being ranked Pro Football Focus's top safety in run defense.
- 10:50 - Bell describes his offseason routine being away from the team facility and how he is preparing for the season.
- 13:16 – How reconnecting with some of his former Ohio State Buckeye teammates helps Bell's adjustment level joining the Bengals.
- 15:48 - Schein talks about why he is optimistic about the Bengals after the offseason moves and year two of the Zac Taylor era.
- 20:38 – What Schein believes about quarterback Joe Burrow's intangibles and how those translate to winning football.
- 25:28 – Schein analyzes the Bengals moves in free agency.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, please visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.
A look at some of the best images of safety Vonn Bell who recently signed with the Bengals.