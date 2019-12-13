Bengals Booth Podcast: Misunderstanding

Broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham preview the Bengals Week 15 contest against the New England Patriots. Among the topics discussed include the filming controversy involving the Patriots and an interview with defensive end Carl Lawson.
In this week's "Know the Foe" segment, Hoard and Lapham interview Patriots play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci to discuss the status of the Patriots heading into the game.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 2:11 – Podcast begins with Hoard addressing the top stories this week as the Bengals host the Patriots.
- 5:19 – Lapham and Hoard discuss the differences in the running game and recent success.
- 7:54 – Evaluating the return of wide receiver John Ross and the role he played helping the offense stretch the field.
- 9:53 – Lapham breaks down offensive lineman Michael Jordan's development as the season has progressed.
- 11:30 – On the defensive side of the ball, Lapham talks about linebacker Germaine Pratt's evolution.
- 16:02 – Keys to the game for the Bengals to defeat the Patriots.
- 19:18 – Hoard visits with Lawson to first discuss how the defense has turned the corner to play some of its best ball lately.
- 24:44 - The "Know the Foe" segment begins with Socci discussing the national coverage of the Patriots this week.
- 32:25 – Breaking down the state of the Patriots at 10-3, but losers of two straight.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.