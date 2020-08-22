Bengals Booth Podcast: I Get Knocked Down

It's the "I Get Knocked Down" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham discuss a dazzling performance by quarterback Joe Burrow in the first scrimmage of training camp. Plus, Hoard talks to NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly and Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah.
Some of the podcast highlights include:
- 2:13 – Podcast opens with a recap of the team's first scrimmage first discussing Burrow's play.
- 6:22 - Looking back at the first drive of the scrimmage, an 11-play touchdown drive led by Burrow.
- 11:01 – How the offensive line performed in the scrimmage, aided by the return of left tackle Jonah Williams.
- 15:20 – Breaking down the performance of the Bengals linebackers and who excelled in the scrimmage and in camp.
- 19:58 - A review of quarterback Ryan Finley and how he's progressed from year one to year two.
- 26:20 – Interview begins with NFL Network analyst Casserly discussing Burrow's game and why he wouldn't have traded out of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
- 28:56 – Who Casserly thinks was the Bengals' best offseason addition.
- 34:32 – Why flexibility is more important than ever for coaches and players for the 2020 season.
- 38:05 – Uzomah explains how the current health protocols are feeling more normal to players.
- 42:36 – Why Uzomah thinks fellow tight end Drew Sample is poised to make a big leap this season.
For all of the Bengals Booth Podcasts, visit Bengals.com/audio/podcasts.