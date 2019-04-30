Bengals Booth Podcast: I Choose You

In the latest edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham recap the 2019 NFL Draft.
Hoard also chats the Bengals' first round pick, offensive tackle Jonah Williams in this week's fun facts interview.
A look at some of the highlights.
- 2:47 – Analysis on Williams and what he brings to the offensive line.
- 8:11 – Discussion on the team selecting TE Drew Sample in round two.
- 14:30 – Reviewing the selection of LB Germaine Pratt.
- 17:05 – Looking at the start of round four with the team's selection of QB Ryan Finley.
- 21:19 – Reviewing at the team's next fourth-round pick on DT Renell Wren.
- 25:11 – Analysis on the Bengals' third selection in the fourth round, OL Michael Jordan.
- 27:29 – Chatting about sixth-round pick RB Trayveon Williams and what he brings to the table.
- 30:18 – Reviewing the selection of LB Deshaun Davis and his fit on defense.
- 32:08 – Looking at the high upside of RB Rodney Anderson.
- 33:50 – Discussion on the Bengals' seventh-round pick, CB Jordan Brown.
- 38:41 – A fun facts interview with first-round pick Jonah Williams.