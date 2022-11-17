Bengals and Campbell Snacks Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

What makes a fun and delicious NFL homegate and tailgate experience? Cheering on your hometown sports team with your favorite Campbell Snacks! Thanks to a new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks, Who Dey Nation fans will have an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that's one of a kind in professional football.

The partnership between Campbell Snacks, the nearly $4 billion division of Campbell Soup Company, and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati, Toledo and Columbus metropolitan areas, as well as parts of Michigan and Kentucky, a fan sweepstakes that brings lucky fans a Bengals' prize package so they can homegate for away games, and exciting digital programming you'll see only at Paycor Stadium.

"We are always excited when partners work with us to improve the fan experience," said Ryan Holmes, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Cincinnati Bengals. "Our partnership with Campbell Snacks will improve gameday for our fans, both at the stadium and in their homes. We are excited for our fans to experience Campbell Snacks' products and activations this year and for years to come."