Bengals and Campbell Snacks Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

What makes a fun and delicious NFL homegate and tailgate experience? Cheering on your hometown sports team with your favorite Campbell Snacks! Thanks to a new multi-year partnership between the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell Snacks, Who Dey Nation fans will have an at-home, in-game and in-store experience that's one of a kind in professional football.
The partnership between Campbell Snacks, the nearly $4 billion division of Campbell Soup Company, and the Bengals features interactive experiences at stores throughout the Cincinnati, Toledo and Columbus metropolitan areas, as well as parts of Michigan and Kentucky, a fan sweepstakes that brings lucky fans a Bengals' prize package so they can homegate for away games, and exciting digital programming you'll see only at Paycor Stadium.
"We are always excited when partners work with us to improve the fan experience," said Ryan Holmes, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Cincinnati Bengals. "Our partnership with Campbell Snacks will improve gameday for our fans, both at the stadium and in their homes. We are excited for our fans to experience Campbell Snacks' products and activations this year and for years to come."
"We are thrilled to join Who Dey Nation and be part of this team's rich history," said Stephen Chriss, Vice President, Digital Commerce & Omni-Shopper Marketing. "This innovative partnership is another example of how we are finding new and exciting ways to reach out to our shoppers."
Elevating the Fan Experience
Campbell Snacks, Kroger and other area businesses will host a pregame fan zone outside the stadium during select Bengals' home games throughout the season. The pregame event will feature well-known snack brands, perfect for any gameday, as well as other delicious foods and family friendly activities.
Inside the stadium, digital ads promoting Campbell Snacks brands and the latest special limited time offerings, such as the new Buffalo Bleu flavored Kettle Brand potato chips and the new Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Bites, will be prominently displayed on stadium LED screens and marquees.
In stores, specially branded Bengals displays will greet fans and shoppers and offer up the chance to enter a sweepstakes and win a homegate prize package. Winners will receive Campbell's snacks, Bengals' merchandise, gift cards to Kroger and the Bengals' Pro Shop delivered by Bengals' mascot "Who Dey."
Check out this video of a lucky Bengals' fan winning the latest prize package.
About Campbells Snacks
Campbell Snacks is the nearly $4 billion snacking division of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). Campbell Snacks came to Charlotte four years ago when Campbell acquired Snyder's-Lance, Inc. With an office in Ballantyne and manufacturing and warehousing in greater Charlotte, Campbell Snacks employs nearly 2,000 people who bring our purpose of connecting people through food they love to the local community. It includes Lance crackers, Goldfish crackers, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Late July tortilla chips, Kettle Brand potato chips, Cape Cod potato chips, Pepperidge Farm cookies and bread and more. For more than 150 years, Campbell has connected people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages.