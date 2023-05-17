Bengals 2023 Preseason Schedule Finalized 

news

A Monday night Super Bowl rematch between Zac Taylor's Bengals and Sean McVay's Rams. A Sunday night AFC Divisional resumption between Bengals' maestro Joe Burrow and Bills' flamethrower Josh Allen. The second Battle of Ohio regular-season finale in the last 20 seasons as the Bengals bid to beat the Browns and become the first AFC North team to win three straight division titles in a year where Paul Brown's two teams open and close the season against each other for the first time ever. Such are some of the juicy morsels waiting for Bengals fans at Paycor Stadium this season after the NFL revealed the 2023 schedule Thursday night.