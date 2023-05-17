Bengals 2023 Preseason Schedule Finalized 

The dates and times of the Bengals' 2023 preseason schedule have been finalized. The Bengals open the preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., before hitting the road for their final two games — at the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and at the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. Each preseason game will air on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.
2023 Preseason
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Network
|Friday
|August 11
|vs Green Bay Packers
|7:00 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network
|Friday
|August 18
|at Atlanta Falcons
|7:30 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network
|Saturday
|August 26
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 p.m.
|Bengals Preseason TV Network