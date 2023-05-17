Bengals 2023 Preseason Schedule Finalized 

May 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM
The Bengals 2023 Preseason Schedule: Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m, Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

The dates and times of the Bengals' 2023 preseason schedule have been finalized. The Bengals open the preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., before hitting the road for their final two games — at the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and at the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. Each preseason game will air on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.

Single game tickets are on sale now for all 10 Bengals home games. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at 513-621-8383 or visit bengals.com/tickets.

2023 Preseason

Table inside Article
DayDateOpponentTimeTV Network
FridayAugust 11vs Green Bay Packers7:00 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network
FridayAugust 18at Atlanta Falcons7:30 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network
SaturdayAugust 26at Washington Commanders1:00 p.m.Bengals Preseason TV Network

