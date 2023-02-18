2023 Power Ranking Roundup: See Where the Bengals Rank

As the 2022 season has officially come to a close, excitement is already starting for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Let's take a look at where sports media and journalists around the nation have the Bengals ranked going into the 2023 season.
David Helman of Fox Sports has the Bengals slated at 3rd going into the 2023 NFL Season.
According to Helman, "Cincinnati has most of its core players returning and an abundance of cap space. This group should be right back in the thick of things."
NFL Nation reporters have the Bengals ranked 4th for the start of the 2023 NFL Season.
Ben Baby of ESPN says, "Once Cincinnati locks in Burrow for the foreseeable future, the Bengals will get a better sense of what their salary-cap situation will look like for the next few years."
Bo Wulf of The Athletic has the Bengals ranked 2nd for the start of the 2023 NFL Season.
Wulf is quoted saying, "They have the kind of quarterback who, as he said himself, keeps their Super Bowl window open as long as he's around."
Dan Hanzus of NFL.com has the Bengals coming in at 3rd to start the 2023 NFL Season
Hanzus says, "Cincinnati's offseason is about finding out how to better position the team to finish the job."
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports ranked the Bengals 3rd for the 2022 NFL Season
Schwab writes "The Bengals are in great shape... There's no reason the Bengals can't get right back to the AFC championship game."
The MMQB Staff of Sports Illustrated ranked the Bengals 3rd in their 2023 NFL Power Rankings.
"The Bengals won eight straight games to close out the regular season and then knocked off the Bills in Buffalo. There was no Super Bowl losers' hangover for them, and we can look forward to many more showdowns between Mahomes and Joe Burrow."
Matt Johnson of SportsNaut ranked the Bengals 3rd in his 2023 NFL Power Rankings.
Johnson writes "Joe Burrow has elevated the Cincinnati Bengals franchise in a way that only seems comparable to what Tom Brady did for the New England Patriots.... The Bengals are a Super Bowl contender as long as Burrow is around."