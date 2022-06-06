Bengals Ring of Honor Game Set for Thursday Night Football

The Bengals will induct the 2022 Ring of Honor class during a primetime Thursday Night Football game on Sept. 29 against the Miami Dolphins.
The 2022 ballot features 15 former players who were on the inaugural ballot last year. Season Ticket Members and Suite Holders have until Friday, June 10 to cast their votes for two people to join Ken Anderson, Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor. The voting process to induct new honorees remains the same and factors in ticket membership tenure with the Bengals.
Fans interested in purchasing tickets can call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or go to bengals.com/tickets. Regular hours for the Bengals Ticket Hotline are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.