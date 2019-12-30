Bengals 2020 Opponents Set

Dec 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

191230-future-opponents

While the NFL schedule (with dates and times) won't be released for several months, the Bengals already know who they will face next season.

At home the Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers from the AFC North, as well as the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

On the road the Bengals will face Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, as well as the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

Dates and times of the games will not be announced until spring.

2020 SEASON TICKETS

Fans can purchase season tickets for the 2020 season by placing a deposit. Deposits can be placed by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383, online at Bengals.com or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office. Regular hours for the Bengals Ticket Hotline and ticket office are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and tickets may be purchased 24/7 through Bengals.com. Fans may also chat with a ticket representative online if they have any questions.

Season Ticket Members receive the best price per ticket, along with great benefits and playoff priority. Benefits include a personal account manager, access to exclusive events, NFL Membership Club and discounts at the Bengals Pro Shop.

