Zooming Behind The Scenes As Bengals Interview Draft Prospects: 'It's A Personal Game'

He figures this is the 30th edger he's Zoomed. Teams are allowed three one-hour Zooms per player and Duffner figures he'll do a total of about 60, with the follow-up calls not as extensive as the first contact. Plus, he's already met most of them at the NFL scouting combine, where he's on the field for the drills, or at pro days.

And Hobby also checks in with some of the edgers as well in a collaborative effort along the front.

"You watch film and try to determine what kind player he is. You watch him at the combine and see what kind of athlete he is," Duffner says. "Change of direction, speed, quickness, strength. In these Zooms, one-on-one connections, you're trying to determine the man. What's his makeup? His thought process? How passionate he is. What kind of personality he is. The best you can."

In 50 minutes, Duffner, 70, wears every hat from his 50 seasons as a coach. Recruiter as the head man at Holy Cross and then Maryland. Technician as the 28-year NFL assistant. Mentor as the Hall-of-Famer at Holy Cross, where he lost five games in six seasons.

"What was your weight when you got to college? What is it now? What do you think is your best playing weight?" Duffner asks the prospect and after he hears the answers, he offers, "Don't fool around with your weight too much. Be what you think is your quickest and fastest weight if you're on the Bengals or another team. Speed has been an attribute of yours. You don't want to fool with that. Sometimes rookies think they have to be bigger. Don't do that."

Duffner talks various kinds of techniques up front and which ones the prospect likes playing and why. From being on the field at the combine and watching tape, he already knows the answer, but he wants to get an idea of the player's intellect.

"I see what you told me at the combine," says Duffner, glancing at his notes of their informal face-to-face in Indianapolis.

Duffner also wants to gauge how he learns. He runs through how he and Hobby teach.