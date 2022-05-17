Munoz Goes From The Bengals Ring To The Next Big Thing

As the second Bengals Ring of Honor ballot goes before the voters this spring, one of the inaugural inductees adds another first.

Next month Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz becomes the Canton, Ohio shrine's first chief football relationship officer in a job that fits him like the Gold Jacket. After looking at the two-page prospectus outlining the position, wife DeDe asked him it had been written for him.

"I told her, 'No, that's the job description,'" Munoz recalls. "When you look at it, it's what I've been doing for the last 20-25 25 years."

Munoz, 63, a familiar Canton face as a long-time member of the Hall's Board of Trustees, easily boils down the two pages.

"It's representing the Hall of Fame," Munoz says. "With the national media, the league office, teams, and communities, along with fundraising and partnerships. Very familiar stuff."

So familiar that when Munoz agreed to take the job, the Hall wanted to make sure it didn't interfere with his stewardship of the Cincinnati-based Anthony Munoz Foundation, the 21-year-old organization that has been a staple of the Tri-State with scholarships and programs benefitting more than 50,000 youngsters.

"That's one of the great things about it," Munoz says. "I don't have to relocate."