Bengals Rookie WR Andrei Iosivas Finds His Route And It's A Go

Still, when Lerch called to say the father and son were a day early for their campus visit and could a tour be given? There may have been a bit of an eye roll. He had no problem doing a favor for a friend and teammate, but how many sons of business partners turned out to be players?

Then Surace saw him.

The athlete who won five gold medals in the Hawaii state track meet when he was supposed to be in only four events until they relaxed the rule for him, and Surace rewound back to his NFL days in free agency. He tried to keep them in a room so they couldn't get to the airport.

"He ran incredibly fast. He jumped far," Surace says. "It went from a favor to we have to have this guy," Surace says. "If he left and went to Boston College or Duke, we might not have got him."

It's a good thing, Surace thinks now, that the Stanford camp didn't time or measure back then. They would have found a 6-3, 205-pound 4.4 sprinter to go with elite jumping. Stanford offered Iosivas only a preferred walk-on. Troy Walters has to smile. A fifth-round receiver out of Stanford the year Andrei Iosivas turned one, he knows this kid could have played there.

"He's got the academic IQ and he's got the talent," Walters says. "Big, strong, fast, explosive. He could have played anywhere in the Power Five. He's more developed than I initially thought he was. He's doing a good job route running for a guy his size. He's able to get in and out of his breaks. He can decelerate without having to slow down. When he first got here, he was catching a lot of balls close to his body. now he's extending, reaching, and plucking the ball."

This is no news to Surace. Even if Iosivas isn't playing, he's watching the Bengals. He has since he left, in part because his Cincy kids, a son and daughter, are Bengals-obsessed. The first two preseason games were before Princeton started camp, but to Surace there was something familiar about quarterbacks Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian trusting Andrei enough to make him their leading receiver heading into the preseason finale. Surace has been afraid to leave the room during the games for fear he'll miss a target.