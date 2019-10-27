Andre, Dunlap Active; Lawson Out; A.J. Has Robust Pre-Game 

Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

WEMBLEY, England - Left tackle Andre Smith got the call against the Rams Sunday at Wembley Stadium, so it's assumed he'll be in the Bengals starting lineup for the first time since he injured his ankle and missed the last two games.

Also back for the first in two games and expected to start was left end Carlos Dunlap (knee), giving them eight defensive linemen and they needed them all against the Rams running game. Backup left end Carl Lawson (hamstring) was out for the second straight week.

Alex Redmond got his second straight start with right guard John Miller (groin) out. As expected, slot cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) was out, joining starter Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), out for the second straight week. With Smith back, third quarterback Jake Dolegala was back on the inactive list.

So was wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), but if you go by looks, the next time we see him could be the next game of the season, Nov. 10 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Green appears to be going into the bye cutting and running at a good pace, judging by Sunday's pre-game workout administered by Bengals rehab chief Nick Cosgray.

As he left the field, Green joked to receivers coach Bob Bicknell, "Give me 20 snaps," and Bicknell joked back, "I'd keep you out there."

Gallery: Bengals vs Rams | Week 8

View photos from London as the Bengals square off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) slips on the field while running against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) defends a pass against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals middle linebacker Preston Brown (52) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) scores against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, center, runs against Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer as running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, left, catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) runs against Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marqui Christian during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals players stand during the national anthem before an NFL football gameagainst the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton pitches the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tony McRae (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) punts against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, left, warms up before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Cincinnati Bengals fans pose for photos before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Cincinnati Bengals fans pose for photos before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans approach Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans pose for photos outside of Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The field is shown before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Fans pose for photos outside of Wembley Stadium before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
