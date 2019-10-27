Andre, Dunlap Active; Lawson Out; A.J. Has Robust Pre-Game 

WEMBLEY, England - Left tackle Andre Smith got the call against the Rams Sunday at Wembley Stadium, so it's assumed he'll be in the Bengals starting lineup for the first time since he injured his ankle and missed the last two games.

Also back for the first in two games and expected to start was left end Carlos Dunlap (knee), giving them eight defensive linemen and they needed them all against the Rams running game. Backup left end Carl Lawson (hamstring) was out for the second straight week.

Alex Redmond got his second straight start with right guard John Miller (groin) out. As expected, slot cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) was out, joining starter Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), out for the second straight week. With Smith back, third quarterback Jake Dolegala was back on the inactive list.

So was wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), but if you go by looks, the next time we see him could be the next game of the season, Nov. 10 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Green appears to be going into the bye cutting and running at a good pace, judging by Sunday's pre-game workout administered by Bengals rehab chief Nick Cosgray.