altafiber Named as Exclusive Wi-Fi Provider for the Cincinnati Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and altafiber today announced a partnership that will deliver a state-of-the-art, fiber-enabled Wi-Fi network at Paul Brown Stadium.

altafiber and its IT Services subsidiary, CBTS, will engineer and build the Wi-Fi network that will more than double the number of access points at Paul Brown Stadium.

"First, we want to thank Hamilton County for supporting this project and sharing our passion for providing fans a best-in-class experience at Paul Brown Stadium," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement. "In today's world, fans demand first-class amenities and part of that is continuous Wi-Fi connectivity so they can engage with family and friends, post on social media, and check the latest news, scores, and stats. We're excited to provide this state-of-the-art technology as we continue to enhance the game-day experience."

The Wi-Fi 6 network will greatly enhance the ability to provide fast Internet service to devices connected to the 1,600 access points strategically located throughout the stadium. Wi-Fi 6 uses MU-MIMO technology, which allows for eight times the number of concurrent connections when compared to previous generations of Wi-Fi, and also produces greater throughput and higher speeds. To support the new access points, Paul Brown Stadium is deploying a 40GbE network core that will deliver the fastest Internet speeds possible for fans.

"Wi-Fi 6 is ideal for Paul Brown Stadium because it improves network capacity to allow more fans access at the same time at faster speeds," said Steve Johnson, Paul Brown Stadium Manager of Capital Projects. "With altafiber's support, we designed an enhanced network with the fan in mind to ensure that everyone in the stadium has access to high-quality, fast and reliable Internet using the latest Wi-Fi technology."

altafiber has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex Wi-Fi deployments that deliver connectivity, industry-leading analytics, and marketing tools. The company provides Wi-Fi to multiple high-traffic venues across the region, including Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and UD Arena, which recently hosted the NCAA First Four.

As a part of the overall partnership, altafiber and the Bengals are entering a sponsorship agreement that includes gate signage at the northwest entrance at Paul Brown Stadium, signage inside the stadium, and sponsorship of Bengals-related radio, television, and digital content.

"We're excited to partner with altafiber as they become the official Wi-Fi Provider of the Cincinnati Bengals," said Brian Sells, Bengals Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "This is a great opportunity to strengthen our connection with an important company in our community."

"altafiber shares the Cincinnati Bengals' commitment to providing an outstanding experience to the customers and communities that we serve," said Christi Cornette, Chief Culture Officer of altafiber. "We are proud to be the official Wi-Fi Provider of the Cincinnati Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium, and we look forward to serving the team and its fans well into the future."

