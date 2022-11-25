Matchup Of The Game: Jelling Bengals O-Line Takes On Downhill Titans

That even-handed approach to the game is a major reason the Bengals ranked Karras and Cappa where they did. Both had been through Super Bowl runs and played in plenty of big games with the quintessential the-offense-all-runs-through quarterback in Tom Brady. The they-know-what-it-looks-like scouting report was borne out right after Sunday's game when Karras immediately singled out Kappa's one-on-one blocking. With Karras and Volson double-teaming Cam Heyward, Karras again reminded people Monday how well Cappa played as the Bengals averaged more than six yards per play.

"Ted's the man. Ted's the man. Great teammate. The best I've been around," Cappa says. "We have a good room. We try to take care of each other, help each other out. Ted definitely leads us."

Karras has definitely been solid (PFF has him ranked as the league's sixth best pass-blocking center) while Cappa has been quietly a force. Rated the NFL's 25th best guard, Cappa has turned heads at Paycor Stadium playing what offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says is "lights out."

"He's been a little bit under the radar as far as getting acknowledged publicly," Pollack says. "It's just a matter of time before the outside world finds out. He's a smart player. He's done a great job mentoring the young guard just as much as Ted has. He's won the big ones, he knows what a good culture looks like and he brought that here with him."

The massive 6-6, 310-pound Cappa, the highest draft pick ever out of California's Humboldt State, was the 94th pick in 2018 for Tampa Bay in the year of Pollack's first tenure as the Bengals offensive line coach. He was also the last because that's the year the school dropped football. But Pollack and Radicevic, the native Californian and Bengals man on the west coast as UCLA's former director of football operations, were well aware of him even though he was at a small school. He didn't make a school visit, but he was on the other grease board and Radicevic struck up a relationship with Cappa at the Senior Bowl that would pay off four years later.